Ikwekwezi FM hosts Zikhakhazise Ngesikhenu cultural event

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, Ikwekwezi FM, is hosting the Zikhakhazise Ngesikhenu three-point-zero event in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

The two-day event, which started on Saturday, will bring thousands of people together to celebrate South Africa’s diverse cultural heritage.

The event will highlight the richness of the Ndebele culture.

SABC Business Manager for Mpumalanga, Nkosinathi Ntuli says, “Zikhakhazise Ngesikhenu, this year’s edition we call it Zikhakhazise Ngesikhenu 3.0. Essentially, it has gone threefold; this year it is a three-day experience which starts with the station having a tour with its important stakeholders, which includes a number of guests that have been invited by the station, strategic stakeholders of the station and other commercial parties that trade with the station.”

VIDEO | Ikwekwezi FM’s Zikhakhazise Ngesikhenu cultural event under way in KwaMhlanga:

