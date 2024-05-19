Ikageng community hopes BOSA will solve their service delivery issues

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some community members in Ikageng Township near Potchefstroom in the North West province, say they are hopeful that Build One South Africa (BOSA) party, will solve their service delivery challenges, should it take power after the provincial and national elections. They mentioned inadequate water provision, proper housing and unemployment, as some of their concerns.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane led the party’s election campaign in the area.

Maimane kick-started his campaign by visiting the site where there’s a big hole reportedly dug by the JB Marks Local municipality in the Gugulethu informal settlement. It is alleged that four children drowned in that hole two years ago following heavy rain.

Some community members have decried the state of service delivery in their area.

“Where we stay, we need many things, we do not have school. Our children travel as early as 6 in the morning, and they come late. We do not have a school or creche. If they can assist us with those important things that will change the lives of our children,” a resident says.

“In Rysmierbult we have problems, together with our grandmothers. My grandmother does not have a toilet and there is lot of infections,” another resident explains.

“We need proper stands; we’ve been living here for seven years. We also need proper services like water. We are struggling,” another resident elaborates.

Maimane promised residents better services, should his party win the elections.

“The first solution here we got to put a job in every household because when people are economically empowered, they are able to take control of their own lives. When you are not working, there is no income at home you are doomed to a life of poverty because they have no choice to access us. Secondly our policy around housing is to say rather than putting expensive housing list that government put on the table, we got to ensure that we give vouchers so people can exercise choice. They can be able to build their own structures, stimulate township economy because South Africans are committed to that.”

Maimane further committed to address the high rate of unemployment.

“We have to make sure that young people are educated. Then thirdly let’s keep our communities safe. As BOSA we proposed R220 billion to stimulate the township economy and I want to say to young people, in this country, when BOSA comes in we are going to give you a national civilian year. One year where young people are able to send six months internship and six months working because when you combine these two things they walk away with experience and they can apply their trade elsewhere.”

BOSA says if it is victorious in the elections, ailing municipalities in the province will be revitalised.

