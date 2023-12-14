IJR report outlines dwindling confidence in the ANC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 2023 SA Reconciliation Barometer shows that about eight in 10 South Africans agree that national leaders are not concerned about what happens to ordinary people.

The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) released the report of the survey in Cape Town this morning.

It is based on face-to-face interviews with over 2 000 South Africans in all nine provinces. 82% of those interviewed believe that corrupt officials often get away with it and that there is no real political will to fight corruption.

With next year’s polls, confidence in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has declined from 47% in 2019 to 37% this year.

Confidence in the Democratic Alliance (DA) has remained consistent at 25% while it increased for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from 25% to 32%.

The survey data that was collected in August and September shows some positive findings.

Before the Rugby World Cup win, 85% agreed that being South African was an important part of their identity.

Speaking to SABC News earlier this year, political writer and analyst, Dr Ebrahim Harvey elaborated on some reasons behind why public trust has eroded within the ANC.

