South Africans don’t have much to celebrate: Hlabisa

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says that South Africans do not have much to celebrate 30 years into democracy as the country battles a high unemployment rate, an increase in crime and load shedding.

Hlabisa was speaking at the IFP’s campaign trail in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The IFP leader says the billions of rand lost through corruption via State Capture could have been used to alleviate some of the problems facing the country.

“These millions should’ve brought change in our lives, should’ve created job opportunities for our people. Should’ve built houses for our people. Decent roads for our people and they should’ve built decent schools and clinics for our children, but this money disappeared in the hands of corrupt leaders who Zondo identified by names.”

Workers Day 2024 | IFP woos voters at Workers’ Day rally in Mpumalanga: