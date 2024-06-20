IFP wins three wards in Umzumbe Municipality by-elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has won the highly contested by-elections in three of six wards in the Umzumbe Municipality, near Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

After the by-elections, the previously African National Congress (ANC) controlled municipality is now a hung council, with the ANC and IFP both holding 17 seats.

The by-elections were held after the expulsion of one councillor, and the resignation of a further five ANC councillors.

All of them joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

While the MK Party contested all six by-elections, it only managed to win one ward.

In by-elections in other KwaZulu-Natal municipalities, the IFP took a ward from the Abanto Bathu Congress in the Umvoti municipality, and it took a ward from the ANC at Mthonjaneni.

In Newcastle, the Democratic Alliance (DA) won a ward from the ANC, and in Umzimkhulu the ANC retained its ward.

VIDEO: KZN by-elections on Wednesday: