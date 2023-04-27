Freedom Day was a double celebration for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The party clinched ward 19 in UMhlabuyalingana local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal following a by-election.

The IFP won the election outright with 52% of the vote against an African National Congress (ANC) candidate, who received 37 % of the vote. The elections had a 65 % turnout.

uMhlabuyalingana Local Municipality is under the coalition led by the IFP.

The IFP says although it’s humble, the party remains motivated by these results. It says the win also demonstrates that democracy is still alive and that voters have freedom of choice when they are able to cast their vote without fear or prejudice.

“People are not afraid to vote for change and whom they want. That is how democracy should be and that Freedom Day speaks to that,” says Mzamo Buthelezi, IFP deputy president.