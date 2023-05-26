The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the party will not sign a coalition agreement with the Democratic Alliance (DA) before the 2024 elections.

The official opposition announced plans for a ‘Moonshot Pact’ among some opposition parties to oust the African National Congress (ANC) from national power.

The proposal aims to bring together like-minded opposition parties in a coalition.

The pact is the DA’s attempt to prevent what leader John Steenhuisen has termed a “doomsday coalition” between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the 2024 elections.

Several parties including the United Democratic Party (UDM) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) have already rejected the proposal.

Speaking in an interview with the SABC on Thursday, Hlabisa says, “The moonshot pact, the discussion on a coalition is being engaged seriously now, but there will be no signed agreements between the IFP and any party before elections. We can agree that the common point is we remove a government that has failed our country.”

VIDEO: SABC Political Editor, Mzwandile Mbeje in conversation with IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa:

