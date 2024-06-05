‘IFP will form coalitions with parties that want best for SA’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has reiterated that his party is open to forming a coalition government with any political party that wants the best for the country.

This comes as the governing African National Congress (ANC) failed to get 50% plus one of the votes following the May 29 polls.

Different political parties are holding coalition talks following last week’s general elections, as there is no party that got majority votes nationally.

Hlabisa says the IFP stands ready to rebuild South Africa.

“IFP will work with any political party with whom we share common values, views and principles and we agree on the rule of law and in taking our country forward. We are not moving from a premise of exclusive but engaged because the coalition says no one won. Find yourself, find a common ground, take the country forward,” says Hlabisa.

