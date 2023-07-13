The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it respects the Constitutional Court judgement that President Cyril Ramaphosa had nothing to gain by suspending Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The court unanimously found that there was a reasonable reason for the president’s decision.

In September last year, the Western Cape High Court declared Mkhwebane’s suspension invalid.

It said Ramaphosa may have been conflicted due to the Phala Phala investigation.

However, the apex court says the investigations into the burglary at the president’s farm continued in Mkhwebane’s absence.

She was suspended in June last year pending the outcome of the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

IFP Chief Whip, Narend Singh says, “As the IFP, we respect the decision of the Constitutional Court. The beauty of the South African judicial system is that you know one has the right of appeal and here, I think the former public protector has exercised her right to go to the Western Cape High Court, where she received a positive judgment. And then it was right to take that judgement to be taken on appeal. And now, the apex court has decided that the suspension of Public Protector Mkhwebane by the president of the country, there was nothing untoward about it and it stands. So, they upheld the decision. So, as the IFP we respect the decision.”

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has rejected the ruling by the Constitutional Court.

ATM Spokesperson, Zama Ntshona says the judgement does not reflect the principles of justice and impartiality.

Meanwhile, the names of the 32 individuals who could replace Mkhwebane as the next public protector are now on parliament’s website. They will be there for the next week to give South Africans an opportunity to comment on their suitability.

Most prominent among the candidates is the Deputy Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, who has been acting in the position following the suspension of Mkhwebane in June last year.

