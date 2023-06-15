The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has snatched Ward Two from the African National Congress (ANC) in Wednesday’s by-election in the Umvoti Local Municipality.

The Abantu Botho Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also contested.

The ward became vacant after the death of an ANC councillor.

IFP Provincial Chairperson, Thami Ntuli says, “We are humbled as the IFP in KZN for the support we have received in Ward Two. Despite all that, the people of Umvoti chose the IFP and the victory is going to help the IFP as we move to the 2024 provincial and national election. We are humbled by the support of the leaders and volunteers who contributed.”