The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has slammed the EFF, accusing the political party of taking a page out of the ANC People’s War Handbook when it woke South Africa up with a dose of claims of an assassination plot against Marshall Dlamini.

This comes after the EFF issued out a statement claiming it had received a briefing from the South African Police Service (SAPS) that senior leaders of the IFP were plotting to assassinate the party’s Secretary-General.

The IFP branded the EFF’s claim as sensationalist, unsubstantiated and fabricated allegations. It says the allegations are inflammatory and dangerous politicking by the EFF.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IFP has described the EFF’s claim as delusion of grandeur which has “come full circle in the face of a brewing internal revolt emanating out of its decision to restore the ANC into power”.

This comes after the EFF made the revelation on Tuesday morning calling on the IFP, its leaders and members to desist from using violence as a mechanism of settling political differences.

“The reliable intelligence report illustrates that senior leaders of the IFP believe that our secretary general is solely responsible for the collective decision we took to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in several municipalities in the province of KwaZulu-Natal’,” says Omphile Maotwe, EFF Treasurer-General.

The EFF recently cut ties with the IFP with leader Julius Malema instructing all party Deputy Mayors in KwaZulu-Natal to resign with immediate effect, a decision that left the IFP unfazed.

The IFP is of the view that this latest development from the EFF is due to the party’s removal of themselves from co-governance with the IFP not yielding the results they had hoped for.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Services says it has no knowledge of these claims.

“The South African Police Services is not aware of any briefing to the EFF but in the main, we do not discuss the safety, security and threat assessments of individuals in the public domain,” says Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, SAPS spokesperson.

The IFP calls on Minster Bheki Cele and the State Security Agency to clarify this allegation.