The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has again emphasised that it does not support government’s National Health Insurance Bill passed last month in parliament.

The party reiterated its message during its health and wellness summit in Johannesburg, but added that it supports universal access to healthcare.

The NHI, first introduced in 2009, will be a mandatory state-run health insurance cover.

Individuals that contribute to the pool may have access to the health services rendered by the private entities and the South African public health system.

IFP Chief Whip, Narend Singh says, “The reason is that we have serious concerns about the governance of the NHI, moving forward. Firstly, we believe that having one single user pay system managed by government and all our taxpayers money going into that kitty. We know what kind of history government has in terms of managing funds. We’ve seen failed state-owned enterprises. We’ve seen billions of rands being poured into state-owned enterprises.”

IFP slams the NHI Bill