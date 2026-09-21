IFP president Hlabisa pledges clean governance at KZN rally

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President, Velinkosini Hlabisa, has pledged to supporters who filled the 12-thousand-seater stadium – named after the mother of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi- Princess Magogo Stadium in the township of KwaMashu, north of Durban.

Hlabisa says, “The IFP municipality will listen to its residents. It will communicate honestly, it will maintain essential infrastructure, it will support local employment and enterprise, it will appoint competent professionals, it will respect traditional and Khoisan leadership, it will protect public money, it will take action against corruption, it will protect vulnerable communities.”

Hlabisa said the party is committed to a service delivery approach, which emphasises preventative maintenance to avert crises.

He says it will partner with communities to ensure timely resolution of problems…

LGE 2026 | IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged South Africans to trust the party with their vote in the 4 November polls, saying the IFP will deploy competent leaders and assess the performance of its mayors within their first 100 days in office. pic.twitter.com/T2EU8sKLjA — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 21, 2026

Hlabisa says, “Residents should be able to report problems easily. IFP municipalities will establish online, telephone and ward-based channels for reporting water leaks, burst pipes, refuse collection failures and broken streetlights. Residents must receive reference numbers and be able to track the progress of a reported broken infrastructure”.

Regarding partnerships, Hlabisa said that the days when traditional leaders are deprived of administrative, technical and financial support must come to an end as they represent many of the country’s most vulnerable communities.

Hlabisa adds, “The voice of our traditional and Khoisan leaders must be recognised as an important voice for rural and historically marginalised communities; their participation ensures the government policies are grounded in local realities and that rural communities are not excluded from economic development, infrastructure development and public services. Another commitment by the party is to enable the growth of local businesses, including securing the spaza shop economy for locals.”

The IFP says that a concerted effort will be made to stop unnecessary outsourcing of municipal tasks and priority will be given to ensuring communities have uninterrupted access to water and electricity.

Video | LGE 2026 | IFP leader calls on South Africans to entrust the party with their vote