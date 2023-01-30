The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa says the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) decision to get out of the two parties’ coalition will not intimidate the IFP.

Over the weekend, the EFF leader Julius Malema said the party resolved to support all motions of no confidence in mayors in municipalities in which the IFP governs. The EFF cut ties with its former ally in over 10 municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlabisa said in a media briefing in Durban that the party was likely to lose one or two municipalities because of the latest developments.

IFP media briefing on coalitions

