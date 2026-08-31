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IFP names Mkhuleko Hlengwa as eThekwini mayoral candidate

  • Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) unveils MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa as eThekwini Metro mayoral candidate on August 31, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Zanele Buthelezi
SABC News

Deputy Transport Minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa has been named as the IFP’s mayoral candidate for eThekwini Metro.

The party announced its mayoral candidates on Monday in Durban as it steps up preparations for the local government elections (LGE), scheduled for November 4.

In uMhlathuze, the IFP is retaining incumbent Mayor Xolani Ngwezi as its mayoral candidate.

-Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi

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