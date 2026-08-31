IFP names Mkhuleko Hlengwa as eThekwini mayoral candidate

Deputy Transport Minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa has been named as the IFP’s mayoral candidate for eThekwini Metro.

The party announced its mayoral candidates on Monday in Durban as it steps up preparations for the local government elections (LGE), scheduled for November 4.

In uMhlathuze, the IFP is retaining incumbent Mayor Xolani Ngwezi as its mayoral candidate.

BREAKING NEWS: Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) announces Mkhuleko Hlengwa as its Mayoral candidate for the EThekwini Metro. For more visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/CldOZW9K3n — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

-Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi