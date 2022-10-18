The controversial IFP Mayor in Msinga Local Municipality Mletheni Ndlovu and his two bodyguards have been released on bail after they were arrested on firearm-related charges.

Ndlovu is facing a charge of failing to lock away his firearm in a prescribed safe as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of such.

KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says Ndlovu and his bodyguards face charges related to firearm-related charges.

“The Mayor of Msinga and his two bodyguards appeared in the Msinga Magistrate’s court on various firearm-related charges. The mayor was granted bail of R10 000 while the other two men were granted bail of R1 000 each. They were advised not to interfere with witnesses. The matter was reminded to the 21 of November 2022 for further investigations.”