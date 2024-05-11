IFP leader appeals to voters to take protest to the ballot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President, Velenkosini Hlabisa has appealed to South African citizens to take their protest to the ballot.

Addressing party supporters in Mahikeng in the North West, Hlabisa emphasised the power of voting.

The IFP support in the province has been declining since the first democratic elections. In 1994 the party received just above 7000 votes in the province, which then declined to just under a thousand in the last national and provincial elections held in 2019.

Hlabisa urged South Africans to voice their grievances by voting, instead of violent protests.

“If you want to fight corruption take the protest to the ballot box on the 29th of May. I am aware there has been a protest in this town. Just a week ago, people blocking roads, people expressing themselves with how dissatisfied they are about the poor services by our government in this province. I want to assure you, you have protested enough,” says Hlabisa.

Elections 2024 | IFP President Velenkosi Hlabisa on the campaign trail in Mahikeng:

