The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal says the Deputy Mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality is expected to present himself to the police on Monday.

It comes amid allegations of Sthabiso Dladla’s involvement in a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R103, near Estcourt, last week.

IFP Chairperson in KZN, Thami Ntuli, says the party believes that the allegations are baseless.

“We couldn’t find any reason to suspect that the deputy mayor is implicated but today, we know that he is going to the police station and we will be watching closely what will transpire. But from the document we got from the Hawks, there is nothing linking the deputy mayor to the incident.”