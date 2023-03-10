The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal believes it stands a chance to govern the province after next year’s elections.

This comes as former Economic Freedom Fighters member of parliament Thokozani Langa joined the IFP.

Langa is amongst members from other parties including the African National Congress and Abantu Batho announced by IFP during a media briefing in Durban.

#sabcnews Former EFF member of parliament Thokozani Langa has also joined the IFP. pic.twitter.com/PRzQ0R1BAv — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) March 10, 2023

Earlier this week, the IFP snatched uMsunduzi Municipality’s ward 2 from the ANC. The IFP says it hopes to dethrone the ANC in KZN in the 2024 general elections.

The IFP believes it has caught big fish in the leaders who have decided to join the party in the province. Party provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli says the IFP has also been doing well in the recent by-elections.

“As the IFP continues to grow and it is our election machinery is in full swing we are very proud to welcome new members that have joined us from across political spectrum. Sitting on my left is Mr. Langa who is well known former member of parliament of the EFF and the former leader of the EFF here in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. During 2021 local government elections many people were not happy about the ANC and as a result some of them they became independent candidates.”

#sabcnews The IFP in KZN believes the latest by-elections results, including snatching ward 2 of Msunduzi municipality from ANC is an indication the party will take the province after next year’s elections. Prov chair Thami Ntuli. pic.twitter.com/b28QnCMOAu — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) March 10, 2023

Former ANC member who has since joined the IFP, Sibongiseni Mzila says part of the reasons he left the ruling party is that they are no longer in touch with the people.

Mzila accused the ANC of imposing a candidate in eFolweni area despite people objecting to the name.

#sabcnews Ex ANC member Sibongiseni Mzila who has joined IFP says his previous party has failed to listen to the people. He is from eFolweni in eThekwini municipality. pic.twitter.com/OQZ2wULwBU — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) March 10, 2023

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has refuted knowledge of its alleged member who had joined the IFP. Provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele..

“We have called all our councillors to respond to our people with humility. People have a right to call us even at night, there has not been a strike that has lasted for thirty days in our province. The second thing we want to say as the ANC is that if there is that area which we put it in front of the media and has a challenge that we must be taken to that particular area because what we must avoid is to parade ourselves and play football about the challenges that engulf our people. It is not nice not to have water for twelve days, if that thing is happening and there is an ANC councillor who is not responding to people’s need, I can tell you the ANC will not defend that councillor.”

Former EFF member of parliament Thokozani Langa also joined the IFP. Langa accused the EFF leaders of protecting some leaders accused of wrongdoing.

“I was the chairperson of the disciplinary committee, last year there was a conference of the province and there was a matter of GBV that was reported and it was overlooked, a matter that I presided over. One of them was there is a late regional secretary of uMgungundlovu of the EFF who had defrauded people using the offices of the EFF and when he was called to come before the disciplinary committee, he did admit of his wrong doings and then as the chairperson I had to sanction him. However, I did not have the powers to expel him I can only recommend to the national of which I did was recommending expulsion however the organisation chose to protect that person.”

#sabcnews Former EFF member of parliament Thokozani Langa has also joined the IFP. pic.twitter.com/PRzQ0R1BAv — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) March 10, 2023

The EFF was approached but declined to comment on Langa’s allegations.