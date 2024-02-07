IFP councillor, two learners gunned down in Nongoma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An IFP ward councillor and two learners have been shot and killed in the Nongoma Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Police in the province say it is believed that he was shot dead while traveling on the R618 in Mtubatuba.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says after shooting the councillor, unknown gunmen began firing randomly in the direction of a scholar transport vehicle.

Two other learners are in a critical condition.

DA councillor’s killing

In early December last year, a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor was shot and killed in Mpophomeni, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

In a statement, the party confirmed the death of its Chief Whip in the uMngeni Municipality, councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

The exact circumstances around his death were yet to be confirmed. The party briefed the media on the matter earlier on and our reporter Simphiwe Makhanya was there.

Press briefing following Ndlovu’s killing: