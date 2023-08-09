The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) national leadership has confirmed receiving an apology from 18 party members who had called for a special sitting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Last month, the IFP Secretary-General Siphosethu Ngcobo received a petition from 20 party members requesting the special sitting.

The IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa and senior members of the party briefed the media in Durban on Tuesday.

Hlabisa says the members appeared before the party’s NEC. “We had a fruitful and constructive engagements with the colleagues who went as far as offering an apology to the party for the confusion and public anxiety the petition caused. Whilst the IFP constitution provides for petitions it must be understood that this is an exceptional measure.”

VIDEO: IFP National Executive Committee media briefing;

