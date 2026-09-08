Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

IFP confirms councillor killed in Msinga

  • IFP members at an event
  • Image Credits :
  • IFP Facebook
Ayanda Mhlongo

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has confirmed that another of its councillors has been killed in Msinga, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

James Mabaso was on the IFP’s Proportional Representation (PR) list for the upcoming local government elections.

He was found deceased with gunshot wounds at his home in Emakhasana village in Pomeroy.

Mabaso was also the IFP’s Chairperson of the Gordon branch under Ward 18 in Msinga.

The motive for his attack is unknown. He is the third IFP candidate killed in the province this month. Last week, two ward councillor candidates in the uMshwathi and uMlalazi local municipalities were gunned down in separate incidents.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News