IFP confirms councillor killed in Msinga

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has confirmed that another of its councillors has been killed in Msinga, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

James Mabaso was on the IFP’s Proportional Representation (PR) list for the upcoming local government elections.

He was found deceased with gunshot wounds at his home in Emakhasana village in Pomeroy.

Mabaso was also the IFP’s Chairperson of the Gordon branch under Ward 18 in Msinga.

The motive for his attack is unknown. He is the third IFP candidate killed in the province this month. Last week, two ward councillor candidates in the uMshwathi and uMlalazi local municipalities were gunned down in separate incidents.