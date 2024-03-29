IFP confident Richards Bays’ shooting incident won’t dampen support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, says he does not believe the incident in which two bodyguards of the Umhlathuze municipality were shot dead in Richards Bay on Thursday, will tarnish the image of the local government.

It’s alleged that one of the mayor’s bodyguards, Ntokozo Mthembu shot a bodyguard of the city manager, Simo Zulu before he was gunned down by another guard as he was trying to flee. Ntuli says the party will make sure there is peace and stability in the IFP run municipality.

“People vote for their services. People vote for someone who will fix the problems that are affecting their life and we believe the IFP is not only speaking because everyone is talking about promises, but the IFP is speaking on record of the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the things the IFP did already here in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Tragic shooting claims lives of two uMhlathuze Municipality bodyguards: Thami Ntuli: