IFP concerned over removal of election posters in North West

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the North West has voiced concerns regarding the removal of its election posters in the province.

The party highlights that this issue is particularly prevalent in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region, covering areas such as Mahikeng, Lichtenburg and Zeerust. Provincial leader Thembe Gwabeni stated that they have taken legal action by filing a criminal case with the police regarding these incidents.

“We have observed the removal of our posters across the entire province. Specifically in Ngaka, we’ve seen this happening in Khunwana, Atamelang, Setlopo, and Majemantsho. The situation in Majemantsho was particularly severe, leading us to report the matter to the South African police,” Gwabeni said.

Provincial police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed that they are investigating the IFP’s complaint.

Mokgwabone stated, “We can confirm that a case of contravention of section 92 of the Electoral Act of 1998 was registered at Lomanyaneng Police Station. A dedicated team responsible for election-related cases is investigating. The suspect is unknown at this stage, and no one has been arrested.”