IFP appeals to ANC, DA in Gauteng to find one another

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng says it is disappointed by yet another postponement of the announcement of a provincial executive last night.

This comes after negotiations between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) deadlocked yet again.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is today expected to announce those who will occupy MEC positions in the government of provincial unity.

Gauteng IFP’s Alco Ngobese says, “We are very disappointed. People are anxious out there in Gauteng. They want to see the government working. There are a lot of service delivery issues that are there. We also want to appeal to the ANC and DA to find one another as soon as possible.”

New cabinet

Meanwhile, the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the appointment of some of its senior leaders to form part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet in the 7th administration.

Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa has been appointed Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, while his deputy Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi is the new Public Service and Administration Minister.

IFP Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has been appointed as the Transport Deputy Minister, while the party’s Treasurer, Narend Singh, is the new Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Deputy Minister.

IFP Chairperson Thami Ntuli says these members have the expertise needed for their new deployments.

“For the IFP to be playing a role in crucial portfolios in the national legislature, I think it will enable us to find expression on the vision that we had about our country as inherited from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as we have a plan on how to solve the problems that are facing the people of South Africa,” says Ntuli.

-Additional reporting by Fanele Mhlongo.