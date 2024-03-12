IFP aims to improve performance in upcoming national elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it would like to increase its showing in the upcoming national elections.

This is the first time that the IFP will participate in elections without its founding president Mangosuthu Buthelezi. He died in September last year.

The party received 3.3% in the 2019 elections. It is an increase from 2.4% in the 2014 polls.

IFP Deputy President, Nkosi Mzamo Buthelezi says, “We are hoping to actually achieve more than 10% as the IFP nationally that’s our target that’s our wish.”

“Of course, the majority will come from KZN, Gauteng and also other provinces. What has happened even with this propaganda, people did not vote for the IFP because of this propaganda that we are a party that kills people we are a party that is very regional and aggressive all of that. But people are slowly becoming aware and very conscious of how much the IFP can offer hence you see our growth.”

VIDEO: Full interview with Buthelezi:

