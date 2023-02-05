Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula has lashed out at what he termed greedy ANC politicians who fight over positions.

Speaking at a January 8 anniversary celebration rally in Hammersdale in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, Mbalula urged political office-bearers in the local and provincial government to start making a difference in the lives of the citizens they serve.

Mbalula stresses that this was a year of action for the ANC. He warns underperforming ANC members that their days were numbered.

“The message we have this year is one of taking decisions and acting on those decisions to make sure that people are served. If you are not working, you are lazy, go home and stay home we don’t want lazy people this year,” says Mbalula.

ANC in KZN holds January 8 statement anniversary celebration rally

He also addresses the country’s biggest challenge, the energy crisis.

“Electricity is a problem and it is a big challenge … We have arrived at a decision that we need disaster management intervention because what is happening at Eskom now is very clear that it has got all features of a sabotage (sic) undermining the democratic state.”

He says rampant crime is also a priority for the party. Mbalula urged the party’s faithful to return the ANC to its former glory by actively fighting for the upliftment of communities.

[In Pictures] @MYANC KZN January 8th celebration held at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale at eThekwenini Municipality. #ANC111 pic.twitter.com/Ob1ZjE8HjC — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 5, 2023