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“If I laugh under serious topics, please forgive me” : Ramsamy

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption's (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy is testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 5, 2026.
  • Investigating Directorate Against Corruption's (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy is testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 5, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy has addressed her demeanour and expressions during last week’s hearings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

This comes after social media users alleged that she appeared to be enjoying former IDAC head Adv Andrea Johnson’s downfall.

Ramsamy, who began testifying last week, has returned to the witness stand at the commission on Tuesday.

He says, “I’ve reached a point emotionally where I would rather laugh or smile at the circumstances as serious as it is than cry, and I don’t want to seem like I’m a victim by crying while I’m trying to assist the commission in their findings. So I do ask for understanding that it has been a very tough road and I’m choosing not to be emotional. So if I do smile or if I do laugh under certain serious topics, please forgive me.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day:

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