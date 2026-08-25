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If govt wins SASSA grant appeal, millions will remain excluded: SERI

  • South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @OfficialSASSA
Diteboho Ntamane

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) has warned that if the government wins its appeal against the ruling of the High Court in Pretoria on the Social Relief of Distress grant, millions of poverty-stricken people will remain excluded.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein is hearing the matter that the government has brought, challenging findings related to the adequacy of the R370 monthly grant.

The High Court previously found that key aspects of the grant system were unlawful because they were designed to exclude millions of eligible applicants.

SERI’s head of litigation Nkosinathi Sithole says they hope that the court will dismiss the government’s appeal.

“We are very hopeful that the Supreme Court of Appeal, after hearing this matter today (Tuesday), will dismiss the appeal and uphold the high court ruling, which ruling will then be confirmed by the Constitutional Court and declare parts of this legislation unconstitutional and therefore allowing millions of South Africans to be able to receive this grant, which will end poverty or rather alleviate poverty in our society,” adds Sithole.

Below is the full interview with SERI’s head of litigation, Nkosinathi Sithole

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