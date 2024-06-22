IEC’s Masuku out on bail for theft, fraud and money laundering

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Nomsa Masuku was released on a R20 000 bail by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge yesterday.

Masuku is facing a charge of theft, fraud and money laundering.

She allegedly committed these crimes during December 2012 and March 2013 while employed by Standard Bank.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says the case has been adjourned to allow the state sufficient time to apprehend the outstanding suspect.

“The charges relates to the time when Masuku was the head of Standard Bank’s Corporate Social Programme, where the state alleges that between the period December 2012 and March 2013, R800 000 was transferred to the account of a second suspect without any authority. Furthermore, Masuku awarded bursaries to ineligible beneficiaries allegedly using the funds from the Adopt A School Scholarship Trust.”

Masuku’s case was remanded to 4 September 2024.

IEC to monitor developments around Dr Nomsa Masuku’s R1.2m bursary fraud case

