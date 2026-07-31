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IEC urges voters to take advantage of final voter registration

Electoral Commission (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo briefs the media in Cape Town on July 27, 2026.
  • Electoral Commission (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo briefs the media in Cape Town on July 27, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@IECSouthAfrica
Kholofelo Teffo

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has encouraged all electorate to take advantage of the final voter registration weekend on Saturday and on Sunday.

Over 28 million people are on the voters’ roll.

The IEC has highlighted the importance of eligible voters checking their details to participate in the Local Government Elections on November 4.

Close to 24 000 voting stations across the country will be operational.

The Commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo says, “Expressing your political choice is really part of vindicating your nationhood. It’s about your citizenship. It’s about the policies that are going to be governing our urban spaces, our rural spaces, as well as access to services that people so dearly need.”

Mamabolo says, “When proclamation happens, no additional persons may be enlisted onto the voters’ roll. So hence, this call that we’re making – let’s take advantage of the weekend coming.”

VIDEO | Final chance to register before 2026 LGE:

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