IEC to handover lists of MPs, MPLs to Chief Justice on Thursday

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will, on Thursday, officially hand over the lists of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Provincial Legislatures to Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.

This follows Sunday’s announcement of the final election results. The Chief Justice will then hand the lists over to the Secretary to Parliament.

This ceremonial handover will take place in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly. This is supposed to take place 14 days after the declaration of the results.

Zondo is the only authority that can determine and gazette the date for this sitting. The Chief Justice will also share the lists of designated members of the Provincial Legislatures to the designated Judges President who will preside over the first sittings of the Provincial Legislatures.

