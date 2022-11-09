The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is expected to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)’s Select Committee on Security and Justice on the Electoral Amendment Bill on Wednesday morning.

The briefing will focus on the allocation of seats.

The Bill seeks to give independent candidates the right to participate in national and provincial elections and compete for representation in the National and Provincial Legislatures.

The National Assembly passed the Bill last month with 232 MPs voting in favour, 98 were against and there were three abstentions.

The Bill was sent to the NCOP for concurrence.

The IEC briefing on Wednesday, comes as Parliament is under pressure to meet the extended constitutional deadline of December 10.

The African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Al Jama ah and the National Freedom Party (NFP) voted in favour of the Bill in the National Assembly on 20 October.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus and Congress of the People (COPE) voted against while the GOOD Party and the African Independent Congress (AIC) abstained.

The Constitutional Court declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional on 10 June 2020 as it required that adult citizens may only be elected to the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures through their membership of political parties.

Parliament had to rectify the defect in the Act by June this year but could not meet the deadline.

It successfully applied for a six-month extension at the Constitutional Court.

As of Thursday, Parliament will only have one month left to meet the extended Constitutional Court deadline of the 10 December 2022.

