The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is fully aware of the developments in the City of Tshwane, though the vetting process of councillors remains the responsibility of political parties and the CoGTA Department.

The commission was reacting following the reinstatement of the City’s Mayor Murunwa Makwarela who was disqualified and removed from office this week.

The city manager accused him of failing to present evidence of a rehabilitation process following a 2016 insolvency declaration against him. It is unconstitutional for any leader to occupy public office while declared insolvent.

He has been reinstated after furnishing the council with the necessary documents.

“Our role is more about ensuring that those who wish to be elected in office are elected through the legitimate and correct process. In this instance we did not check that. It is the duty obviously of the municipality and also CoGTA, to look into these things, actually if the person qualifies constitutionally and to stand and to be elected into office,” says the IEC’s Mawethu Moserey.

Earlier, the city confirmed that it has received confirmation of Makwarela’s rehabilitation documents, marking his return at the helm of the nation’s capital: