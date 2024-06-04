IEC says it has no control over removal of election posters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says the duration of hanging and removing of election posters depends on the bylaws of each municipality.

The IEC adds that it is the responsibility of different municipalities to implement their by-laws in this regard.

The IEC head in North West, Dr Tumelontle Thiba says the penalties are determined by the municipality.

“The duration of hanging and removing of posters depends on the bylaws of each municipality and therefore the electoral commission has no control whatsoever for when and how long the posters will be removed by political parties or independent candidates.”