IEC reminds parties, independent candidates of nomination deadline

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has reminded political parties and independent candidates to submit and complete their candidate nominations by Friday at 17h00.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the IEC has urged that all required information be submitted well ahead of the deadline to enable a seamless transition to post nomination processes.

It says the date and time is based on the Election Timetable which cannot be changed nor be negotiated.

The Commission emphasises that after the Friday 5pm deadline, no changes will be permitted as the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS) will not be available.

Similarly its says no political party or independent candidate that intends to submit candidate lists will be allowed to enter the IEC Offices.

It has urged propective contestants to visit its website at www.elections.org.za or contact the Contact Centre at info@elections.org.za or on 0800 11 8000 for more information.