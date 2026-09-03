IEC refutes ANC technical glitch claims over candidate submissions

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has denied claims that its Online Candidate Nomination System experienced technical failures.

This comes after the African National Congress (ANC) said it experienced difficulties in submitting its list of candidates contesting the 2026 local government elections.

Close to 2,300 candidates from 45 political parties have been disqualified from contesting after missing last week’s deadline.

VIDEO | ANC calls on IEC to probe technical failures on nomination system:

The commission’s Deputy CEO for Electoral Operations, Masego Shiburi, says, “We have looked at our logs, at our records, and on our part the system performed well in the time that the party alleges the system was not working. We have records of submissions that were made by other contestants and other political parties.”

“We made the system available and communicated the same to all political parties on 21 June to enable parties to start capturing their list way ahead of time to avoid the final rushes, and so that we could minimise accusations that the system was malfunctioning,” adds Sheburi.

The audio file below reports more on the story: