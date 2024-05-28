IEC ready for second day of special votes

​Large numbers of people are expected to make use of the second and final day of special voting today.

Special voting operations start at 9 am this morning and will continue until 5pm this afternoon.

More than 600 000 of the 1.6 million people who applied for special voting are expected to cast their votes at home or at places of confinement over these two days.

The other one million will have to cast their special votes at their voting stations.

Eighty-seven-year-old Iris Clack from Modderfontein in Gauteng says she is unsure who registered her for a special vote, however, she is grateful to have voted yesterday away from large crowds.