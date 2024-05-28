IEC ready for second day of special votes

Large numbers of people are expected to make use of the second and final day of special voting today.
Special voting operations start at 9 am this morning and will continue until 5pm this afternoon.
More than 600 000 of the 1.6 million people who applied for special voting are expected to cast their votes at home or at places of confinement over these two days.
The other one million will have to cast their special votes at their voting stations.
Eighty-seven-year-old Iris Clack from Modderfontein in Gauteng says she is unsure who registered her for a special vote, however, she is grateful to have voted yesterday away from large crowds.
“It went very well. I did ask a lot of questions but I had to be quite sure that I was voting at the right place and everything was stamped and sealed correctly. I didn’t know that I could come today. I didn’t know that I was registered for a special vote because I thought it was just on Wednesday. I don’t know who registered me for a special vote but I did put my name for voting here. I’m glad I wasn’t in a big rush here with a lot of people,” said Clack.