IEC opens special vote applications for 2026 local elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that applications for special votes for the 2026 Local Government Elections opened on Monday until 12 October at 17h00.

Special votes fall into two broad categories, that of home visits for people who are unable to present themselves physically at a voting station owing to a physical condition, and the second is for those who cannot vote at their voting station on voting day, such as those working in essential services and the media.

Applications can be made via the IEC’s website by SMSing your identity number to 32249 at R1.00 per SMS or by visiting a local IEC office and submitting a Special Vote Application form.

🗳️ SPECIAL VOTE APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN! A special vote allows a registered voter to cast their ballot before Election Day. Registered voters:

-Living with Disability

-Pregnant Women

-Elderly People

-Work-related commitments Apply via: https://t.co/DIHlGe27X3#LGE2026 pic.twitter.com/jDJcshpPHN — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 21, 2026

VIDEO | IEC has also finalised the list of candidates: