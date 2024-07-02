IEC official found with voting material back in PMB court today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to hear the case of an Electoral Commission (IEC) official charged with the contravention of the Electoral Act today.

IEC Area Manager in uMsunduzi, Musawenkosi Mnikathi, was arrested during the May 29 general elections.

Mnikathi is accused of moving voting materials without a police escort.

During his previous court appearance, the magistrate dismissed Mnikathi’s application to have this matter referred to the Electoral Court.

The State had indicated that this was a criminal matter which needed to be dealt with in a criminal court.

He was arrested after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party opened a case on election day.

During Mnikathi’s first appearance last week, the party embarked on a march calling for new elections.



VIDEO|Court dismisses IEC area manager’s application:

