The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has launched its annual student targeted democracy campaign, at Rhodes University in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The objective of this campaign is to educate the youth at tertiary institutions about their civic and democratic rights and responsibilities. The IEC says this campaign aims to encourage the youth to participate in voting.

The commission says low voter turnout is still a challenge especially amongst young people, as IEC vice-chairperson, Jenet Love elaborates, “It is also to give an opportunity to students to talk and discuss about elections. We want to encourage young people to participate in our hard earned democracy. And voting process as something they can take in their lives going forward.”

Some of the students also used this opportunity to check their statuses, and used online platforms to register for next year’s elections.

“A long time we were so marginalised we could not vote we didin’t even know o how to register.”

“I can’t wait to vote for the first time in the national elections I am happy I have registered.”

VIDEO | IEC launches its annual student-targeted democracy campaign: