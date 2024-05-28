IEC launches probe into looted EFF truck with voters’ roll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Eastern Cape has confirmed that the truck looted in uMthatha on Monday belongs to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The truck in question was transporting the IEC voter’s roll documents and EFF t-shirts at the time of the incident.

According to the IEC, voters’ rolls are usually distributed to party agents located at various voting stations.

Provincial Electoral Officer Khayakazi Magudumana says an investigation has been conducted on the looted truck.

While there have been questions on why a truck that belongs to the EFF was permitted to transport IEC documents, Magudumana says there was nothing sinister over the transporting of the rolls.

“Political parties are issued with voter’s rolls and during elections at all voting stations, you’ll find parties with these voter’s rolls…So it was not a matter of carelessness on the side of the IEC. It has nothing to do with the IEC. The time it (incident) happened, all our material in the Eastern Cape was already in storage facilities,” she says.

