IEC issues warning against obstruction of its operations

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, has issued a stern warning to political parties to refrain from obstructing the operations of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Mamabolo says this is a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct of the Electoral Act.

He has also dismissed allegations of vote rigging.

This comes after circulating videos on social media with uMkhontho we Sizwe (MK) members citing irregularities in the delivery of voting material in one of IEC warehouses at Hammarsdale, west of Durban.

Mamabolo says these were planned logistical arrangements and storage of election material.

“The distribution of those ballots was happening in terms of our logistical plan. MK gained access into that facility and started taking unauthorised videos of that facility, demanding to take the serial number of boxes. We want to warn leaders of political parties that obstructing the work of the commission is in fact a violation of the Code of Conduct and other provisions of the Electoral Act. Don’t interfere with our work, if you’re unhappy note your unhappiness but don’t be obstructive.”

VIDEO | IEC dismisses vote rigging allegations: