IEC in Zululand confident of completing special votes today

Electoral Commission (IEC) regional manager in the Zululand District in KwaZulu-Natal, Mazwi Zungu, says he is confident they would have administered all special votes and home visits by 17:00 today.

Over 300 000 people have registered to cast their special votes in the province.

The Zululand District is one of the province’s deepest rural parts with poor road infrastructure prolonging the time of home visits. It comprises areas such as Ulundi, Nongoma, Abaqulusi, Pongola and Paulpietersburg.

The rural district is engulfed by a number of challenges such as poor road infrastructure and water.

Despite this, the IEC says day one of the special votes commenced without major interruptions.

There are over 20 000 people who have registered to cast their special votes at over 500 voting stations in this district.

