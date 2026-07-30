IEC in KZN wants to surpass target for registering first time voters

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal is looking to surpass its target of registering first time voters in the final registration weekend. Since the first voter registration weekend in June, the province has added more than 127 000 first-time registered voters to the voters’ roll. The province also recorded the highest voter activity across the country.

At the start of the year, the IEC in the province had set itself a target of registering 312 000 first time voters. The commission was looking specifically for those in the 18- 34 age group.

Despite some concerns in the lead-up to the first registration weekend in June, about voter apathy, the province exceeded expectations. It recorded over 233 000 first-time voters, and it saw an increased number of eligible voters at voting stations and activity on online platforms.

“We usually increased activity over the second weekend, and we expect the same this time around. We are looking for 79 000 new voters, and we believe we will get well over this figure,” says Ntombifuthi Masinga, Provincial Electoral Officer.

Masinga says the commission is still seeking remaining voters who are yet to re-register in areas affected by boundary changes.

The province has also seen an increase in the number of wards from 901 to 921, following the realignment of municipal boundaries by the Municipal Demarcation Board.

The changes in ward boundaries have affected more than 1 100 voting districts.

“Ward demarcations will have implications if people don’t update their information,” Masinga explains.

The IEC says it’s also closely monitoring the weather but is prepared for inclement conditions.

Its voting station infrastructure task team is working closely with the province’s Disaster Management unit.