The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is hosting international counterparts who are keen observers of its operations.

Recognised as one of the world’s most successful electoral bodies, the IEC has frequently been invited to assist other countries in conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

Ahead of the heavily contested polls, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, head of the African Union observation mission, has met with various stakeholders.