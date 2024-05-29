IEC expects to release election results by Sunday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that the results of today’s elections are expected to be released by Sunday.

Millions of South Africans are participating in the most highly contested elections since the end of apartheid in 1994. Over 27 million South Africans are registered to vote at more than 23,000 polling stations.

More than 1.6 million people applied for special voting, which took place on Monday and Tuesday.

Observers from South Africa and other countries are closely monitoring the conduct of the elections.

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi says, “As soon as the station is closed, we’ll start the process of counting. I estimate that by about half past 12, this evening, we will have a set of such few results, so typically small voting stations close to our offices. However, the Commission plans to release the result this time around on the fourth day, not because we are not prepared, but because we want to factor in the third ballot to deal with the 50 percent additional work imposed by the third ballot.”

PODCAST: IEC’s Sheburi confirms that the results announcement is planned for Sunday:

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the IEC and its staff for their preparations for the polls.

Ramaphosa said, “We commend the Independent Electoral Commission for the impressive work they have undertaken in preparation for these elections. We have once again witnessed the capabilities of the IEC – in the successful voter registration weekends, in the registration of parties and candidates, in the preparation of ballot papers, in the organisation of overseas voting, and in the diligent application of our electoral laws. We convey our thanks to the IEC staff as they deliver on this most important responsibility of our nation,” said Ramaphosa.

