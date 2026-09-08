IEC expects more court challenges over candidate lists

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it expects more court challenges from political parties over candidate list submissions.

Several political parties have lodged grievances with the IEC after they failed to successfully submit all their candidates by the August 28 deadline.

The United Democratic Front Party has already lost its challenge in the Electoral Court, while the African National Congress’ case will be heard on September 15.

KwaZulu-Natal Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga reiterates the IEC’s stance that there were no issues with their system that prevented parties from meeting the August 28 deadline for candidate nomination submissions.

“We’ve been consistent in saying there is absolutely no reason on our part to believe that there were glitches in our systems that made people miss the five o’clock deadline. So, on our side it’s the same response to all parties that have made submissions. So, we do expect that their only other recourse is to approach the Electoral Court. So, we expect that we are going to see a few more parties going to the Electoral Court unless they are discouraged by the outcome of those that have already been.”

Video: LGE 2026 | ANC briefs media on decision to take IEC to Electoral Court over candidate lists