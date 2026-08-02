IEC expects 5,021 voting stations to open in KZN

The Electoral Commission in KwaZulu-Natal says it expects five thousand and 21 voting stations in the province to open on Sunday morning.

Sunday marks the commission’s last day of its voter registration drive for the local government elections on November the fourth.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says all voting stations, including temporary structures in the form of tents, opened on time for the weekend’s registration process, despite strong wind conditions on the North Coast. https://t.co/BgMG6imkUC pic.twitter.com/UHnMj2HkTE — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 1, 2026

The commission’s provincial Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga has this message for eligible voters, “We are encouraging all KwaZulu-natal voters that to make it to the voting stations or visit our online platform because this is the final opportunity for them to get themselves on the voters’ roll and make sure that they appear on the correct segment of the voters’ roll so that they are not disappointed on election day and showing up only to find that their voting station has changed. So by providing an address, you are making sure that you will appear on the correct segment of the voters’ roll.”

RELATED VIDEO | LGE 2026 | In conversation with IEC Provincial Electoral Officer in KZN Ntombifuthi Masinga