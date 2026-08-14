IEC ensures that persons with disabilities are not marginalized

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says they will ensure that persons with disabilities are not marginalized ahead of the November fourth elections.

This comes after the IEC hosted a National Briefing with organisations for persons with disabilities on Thursday.

The General Manager for Communications at the IEC, Fikile Moya says one of the aims is to address concerns that might arise and for citizens to know that they can apply for a special vote.

“One area that arose yesterday was the fact that people living with extreme ailments made the point that many of their members were not aware that they have the option of applying for special votes and many of them had not voted in previous elections because they were not aware. So, a session like we had yesterday would have given an awareness that actually you can actually apply for a special vote and have the Electoral Commission visit you whether you are in hospital or at home to allow you to vote from there.”